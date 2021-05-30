Watch
NewsNational Politics

Actions

Advocates in U.S. push new efforts to bring back deportees

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Charlie Riedel/AP
FILE - This March 2, 2019, file photo, shows a Customs and Border Control agent patrolling on the US side of a razor-wire-covered border wall along the Mexico east of Nogales, Ariz. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
This March 2, 2019, file photo, shows a Customs and Border Control agent patrolling on the US side of a razor-wire-covered border wall
Posted at 11:09 PM, May 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-30 01:09:05-04

MIAMI (AP) — With President Joe Biden in office, advocates are pushing new campaigns and proposals to bring back immigrants they believe were unfairly deported from the United States.

One of them urges creating a centralized Department of Homeland Security office to consider requests from deported immigrants trying to reunite with their families in the U.S.

It’s a long shot: White House officials have never publicly mentioned the idea, and it doesn’t yet have a supporter in Congress.

But it shows how immigrant advocacy has become emboldened after four years of hardline immigration policies under former President Donald Trump.

It also shows how varied ambitions are among pro-immigrant advocates.

Many are focused instead on immigration bills in Congress.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere