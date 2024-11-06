Derek Brown projected to claim Utah Attorney General's race

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Attorney General's Office is projected to remain in Republican hands, with Derek Brown handily winning the race against a series of challengers.

As of 6:00 A.M., Brown is leading 58.45% to Democrat Rudy Bautista's 28.43%, Libertarian Andrew McCullough's 3.26%, and United Utah Party candidate Michelle Quist.

The four candidates engaged in a fiery debate at Southern Utah University about the future of the office, which has faced repeated controversies and scandals. The seat became open when Republican Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes announced he would not seek re-election, facing scrutiny over his ties to Operation Underground Railroad founder Tim Ballard.