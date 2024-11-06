Watch Now
NewsNational PoliticsAmerica Votes

Actions

Derek Brown projected to claim Utah Attorney General's race

Election 2024 Utah Attorney General
Rick Egan/AP
Derek Brown speaks during a attorney general GOP primary debate with Frank Mylar and Rachel Terry on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, in Salt Lake City. (Rick Egan/The Salt Lake Tribune, via AP, Pool)
Election 2024 Utah Attorney General
Posted

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Attorney General's Office is projected to remain in Republican hands, with Derek Brown handily winning the race against a series of challengers.

As of 6:00 A.M., Brown is leading 58.45% to Democrat Rudy Bautista's 28.43%, Libertarian Andrew McCullough's 3.26%, and United Utah Party candidate Michelle Quist.

The four candidates engaged in a fiery debate at Southern Utah University about the future of the office, which has faced repeated controversies and scandals. The seat became open when Republican Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes announced he would not seek re-election, facing scrutiny over his ties to Operation Underground Railroad founder Tim Ballard.

Recent Utah political stories

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

America Votes

Watch the FOX 13 News election special to learn what's on your ballot