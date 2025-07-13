Dr. Kirk Moore’s team reacts to U.S. Attorney General's decision to drop COVID vaccine charges

SALT LAKE CITY — Saturday morning, Attorney General Pam Bondi ordered the U.S. Department of Justice to dismiss the charges in the case of Dr. Kirk Moore, who was facing charges of running a fraudulent COVID-19 vaccination card scheme out of the Plastic Surgery Institute of Utah during the pandemic.

“My initial reaction was, I was just completely stunned. Wasn't expecting it,” Moore said. "I didn't know what to say, didn't know what to do. I don't think I spoke for a good two and a half minutes.“

The trial came two years after a federal grand jury indicted him, claiming Moore and others destroyed legitimate vaccine doses, distributed fake COVID-19 cards, and administered saline shots to minors.

During the trial, two of Moore’s co-defendants took the stand for the prosecution. One claimed that when she was hired, Moore said her job would be to give out vaccine cards without administering the vaccine. Another claimed people were urged to give donations for the vaccine cards and said she felt like what they were doing was wrong.

Kathy Nester, Moore’s attorney, spoke to the public on Saturday about the decision.

“The Attorney General's decision to dismiss all the charges before the trial concluded reflects what the evidence has shown all along: our clients did not commit a crime. They honored the personal medical choices of their patients. They never received a dollar in return, and no unexpired vaccines were ever destroyed,” Nester said.

When asked about his decisions, Moore said he went with what his gut was telling him.

“I just did what was right. I just did what my patients wanted. I talked to them about full informed consent. You can't have informed consent with people when you don't know what you're injecting in them,” Moore said.

FOX 13 News reached out to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for a comment but did not receive a response.