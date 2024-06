SALT LAKE CITY — With Utah's primary on June 25 just weeks away, FOX 13 News will be airing and streaming state race debates to help voters make their choice at the ballot box.

The GOP primary debates will take place starting Monday, June 10 and continue through June 12. The debates will be broadcast on a variety of FOX 13 News platforms, including fox13now.com, Roku channels and YouTube, as well as on the air on FOX 13.