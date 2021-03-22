Menu

Biden aims to prevent border crossings from swamping agenda

Julio Cortez/AP
Migrants rest in a gazebo at a park after a large group of deportees were pushed by Mexican authorities off an area they had been staying after their expulsion from the U.S., Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Reynosa, Mexico. A surge of migrants on the Southwest border has the Biden administration on the defensive. The head of Homeland Security acknowledged the severity of the problem Tuesday but insisted it's under control and said he won't revive a Trump-era practice of immediately expelling teens and children. An official says U.S. authorities encountered nearly double the number children traveling alone across the Mexican border in one day this week than on an average day last month. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Posted at 11:10 PM, Mar 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-22 01:10:33-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is scrambling to manage a growing humanitarian and political challenge at the U.S.-Mexico border that threatens to overshadow its ambitious legislative agenda.

Administration officials say Biden inherited an untenable situation that resulted from what they say was President Donald Trump’s undermining and weakening of the immigration system. But as Congress pivots to immigration legislation, stories of unaccompanied minors and families trying to cross the border have begun to dominate the headlines, distracting from the White House’s efforts to promote the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill.

The White House dispatched Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to four news shows in an effort to stress that it was working to get things under control.

