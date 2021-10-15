Biden to visit Connecticut, push for increased access to childcare

President Joe Biden on Friday will make several stops in the state of Connecticut and will deliver remarks in the hopes of pushing a bill that aims to provide more resources to working families.

Biden departed the D.C. area on Friday morning and will arrive in the Nutmegger State on Friday afternoon. He'll first travel to the state capital of Hartford, where he'll deliver remarks on the importance of investing in child care.

Reducing childcare costs is one of the provisions included in the American Families Plan — a White House-backed bill that aims to provide tax breaks for low- and middle-income families for things like childcare and eldercare. It also aims to provide free community college and universal pre-K programs.

While the American Families Plan provisions are popular with Democrats, moderate lawmakers like Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.V., have balked at its $1.8 trillion price tag. With control of the Senate currently split 50-50, Biden would need the support of every Democrat or at least some bipartisan support to get his bill passed.

Following his remarks in Hartford, Biden will travel to Storrs, where he'll tour the Dodd Center for Human Rights on the campus of the University of Connecticut.

Biden's remarks from Hartford are scheduled to take place at 1:45 p.m. ET.