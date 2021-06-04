Facebook says Trump's accounts will remain suspended until at least January 2023

Facebook announced Friday that the accounts belonging to former President Donald Trump would remain suspended for two years.

Trump's two-year suspension is effective Jan. 7, 2021, meaning he is eligible for reinstatement on Jan. 7, 2023.

Facebook says at the end of the two-year period, it will look to experts to assess whether the risk to public safety has receded.

"We will evaluate external factors, including instances of violence, restrictions on peaceful assembly and other markers of civil unrest," the company said in a statement. "If we determine that there is still a serious risk to public safety, we will extend the restriction for a set period of time and continue to re-evaluate until that risk has receded."

