Rep. Matt Gaetz faces probe by House ethics over potential misconduct

AP
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file image from video, Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., speaks as the House reconvenes to debate the objection to confirm the Electoral College vote from Arizona, after protesters stormed into the U.S. Capitol. (House Television via AP)
Gaetz Political Career
Posted at 1:52 PM, Apr 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-09 16:06:01-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Ethics Committee has opened an investigation of Florida congressman Matt Gaetz.

The committee cited reports of sexual and other misconduct by the Florida Republican in a statement Friday.

“The committee is aware of public allegations that Representative Matt Gaetz may have engaged in sexual misconduct and/or illicit drug use, shared inappropriate images or videos on the House floor, misused state identification records, converted campaign funds to personal use, and/or accepted a bribe, improper gratuity, or impermissible gift, in violation of House Rules, laws, or other standards of conduct,” wrote the committee in its statement.

The news of the probe comes as Gaetz has retained two prominent New York attorneys as he faces a Justice Department investigation into sex trafficking allegations involving underage girls.

A Gaetz spokesperson said in a statement Friday that Marc Mukasey and Isabelle Kirshner will lead the Republican congressman’s legal team. The statement says Gaetz will “fight back against the unfounded allegations against him.”

Gaetz has not been charged with a crime and has denied any wrongdoing.

The announcement of the investigation came the day after the first Republican Congress member called for the Gaetz to step down.

“Matt Gaetz needs to resign,” wrote Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois in a tweet on Thursday.

