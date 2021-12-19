Sen. Joe Manchin says he won't vote for 'Build Back Better' act

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia, has pulled his support of a social spending bill backed by President Joe Biden, indicating during an appearance on Fox News Sunday that he will not support the legislation as currently constructed.

"If I can't go home and explain it to the people of West Virginia, I can't vote for it," Manchin said of the "Build Back Better Act."

Manchin's announcement could serve as a fatal blow to the Biden-proposed legislation. Democrats currently only hold power in the evenly-split Senate by way of a tie-break vote from Vice President Kamala Harris, and no Republican senators have expressed support for the bill.

In addition to instituting climate change initiatives, the Build Back Better Act would reduce the costs of childcare and preschool. It would also aim to lower eldercare and health care costs.

The bill would be financed by increased taxes on the wealthiest Americans and on large corporations. But Manchin told Fox News Sunday he was concerned about the cost of the bill amid the current spike in inflation rates.

"I had my reservations when I heard about (the bill) five-and-a-half months ago. I've been working diligently every day, and every minute of every day I've been working on this — whether it be President Biden or Majority Leader Schumer and his staff, whether it be Nancy Pelosi — all of my colleagues from all different political spectrums from the right to the left," Manchin said. "I've done everything humanly possible."