Menu

Watch
NewsNational Politics

Actions

‘Sorry’: GOP U.S. Rep. Tom Reed retiring amid misconduct claim

items.[0].image.alt
Jacquelyn Martin/AP
FILE - In this Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, file photo, U.S. Rep. Tom Reed, R-N.Y., speaks to the media on Capitol Hill in Washington. Reed, a Republican from western New York who was accused in March 2021 of rubbing a female lobbyist’s back and unhooking her bra without her consent in 2017, apologized to the woman on Sunday, March 21, 2021, and announced that he will not run for reelection in 2022. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
Tom Reed
Posted at 11:55 PM, Mar 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-22 01:55:22-04

U.S. Rep. Tom Reed, a Republican from western New York who was accused last week of rubbing a female lobbyist’s back and unhooking her bra without her consent in 2017, apologized to the woman on Sunday and announced that he will not run for reelection next year.

Reed said in a statement that the incident involving then-lobbyist Nicolette Davis occurred “at a time in my life in which I was struggling.”

He said he entered treatment that year and realized he was “powerless over alcohol.”

Reed was first elected to Congress in 2010. He added that he will not seek any elective office in 2022.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere