1 California officer dead, 1 injured after being shot while serving search warrant

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — One police officer was killed and another was injured while serving a search warrant Monday in San Luis Obispo, California.

Investigators remained on scene overnight investigating the deadly officer-involved shooting that took place at an apartment complex.

As of 5:40 a.m. Tuesday, crime scene tape was still up on Camellia Ct. near the area of S. Higuera St. and Margarita Ave.

Authorities from throughout San Luis Obispo County responded to the scene after reports of the shooting around 5:20 p.m.

The City of San Luis Obispo late Monday night announced one officer had been shot and killed and another was hospitalized. That officer's condition was described as stable.

The suspect was reportedly shot and killed by police.

“This is a tragedy beyond measure for all of those who serve and care about our community,” said Derek Johnson, San Luis Obispo City Manager. “Our deepest condolences go out to the family. We are devastated by this loss.”

The names of the officers and suspect have not yet been released.

