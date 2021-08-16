Watch
2 indicted in connection with shooting death of 8-year-old girl in Atlanta

John Bazemore/AP
FILE - A man carries flowers into a viewing for 8-year-old Secoriea Turner, who was fatally shot in Atlanta on July 4th near the Wendy's site where Rayshard Brooks was killed the previous month Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in South Fulton, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Posted at 10:25 AM, Aug 16, 2021
Two alleged gang members have been indicted for the shooting death of an 8-year-old girl in Atlanta last year.

According to the Associated Press, a grand jury came back with a 37-count indictment on Friday against 20-year-old Julian Conley and 23-year-old Jerrion McKinney for the fatal shooting of Secoriea Turner.

According to the AP, Conley was charged with malice and felony murder. Conley turned himself in last July after a warrant was issued for his arrest in connection to the fatal shooting.

McKinney was arrested last week by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the AP reported.

Both Conley and McKinney also face aggravated assault, gun, and gang-related charges.

According to the AP, Turner was fatally shot while riding in an SUV with her mother and her mother's friend on the Fourth of July near the Wendy's restaurant where Rayshard Brooks, a 27-year-old Black man, was killed by a white police officer on June 12.

