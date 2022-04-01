Watch
2 students succumb to injuries after being hit at bus stop

Posted at 9:17 AM, Apr 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-01 11:18:31-04

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — Two of four students who were hit by a car while waiting for a school bus last week have died, authorities said.

Both students were reportedly 15-years-old.

They were among the four students who were rushed to the hospital on March 22 after a vehicle drove onto the sidewalk where they were waiting for their school bus.

Video from Scripps station WPTV shows the badly damaged SUV.

According to NBC News, a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old are still recovering from their injuries.

They all attended Royal Palm Beach Community High School.

