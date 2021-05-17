22 people rescued mid-ride on Phoenix roller coaster

PHOENIX (KNXV) -- More than 20 people became stuck on a Phoenix-area roller coaster mid-ride over the weekend.

Firefighters rescued 22 people after the passenger portion became stuck about 20 feet up. They were at Castles N' Coasters Saturday evening.

The “Desert Storm” coaster was stuck in a nearly horizontal position.

These thrill seekers got more than they bargained for when their roller coaster got stuck. Glendale Firefighters assisted the @PHXFire with the safe rescue 22 people. Thankfully there were no injuries. Stay safe. pic.twitter.com/wQq9MERhxZ — Glendale Fire Dept. (@GlendaleFire) May 16, 2021

Firefighters with Phoenix and Glendale Fire Departments say they were able to lower the riders off the coaster about an hour and a half later using a High Angle Belay System and several ladders.

Crews say no one was injured.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the ride to stall.

This story originally reported by Cydeni Carter on ABC15.com.