Actor Dev Patel reportedly helped break up knife fight

Actor Dev Patel reportedly tried to break up a knife fight in Australia.

According to police in Australia, they responded to a man and a woman fighting in the street as witnesses tried to intervene.

A representative for Patel told Australian media the actor tried to de-escalate the situation

“The group was thankfully successful in doing so, and they remained on site to ensure that the police and eventually the ambulance arrived," the representative told Australia's 7 News.

Police said the man was taken to a hospital for treatment. His injuries are not life-threatening, according to police.

The woman was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.