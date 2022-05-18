After Buffalo massacre, NY governor seeks action on guns

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is touting a package of executive orders and gun control bills in the aftermath of an apparent racist attack on a Buffalo supermarket.

"The horrific and despicable act of terror committed by a white supremacist this past weekend in Buffalo showed that we as a country are facing an intersection of two crises: the mainstreaming of hate speech - including white nationalism, racism and white supremacy - and the easy access to military-style weapons and magazines," Hochul said.

The Democrat's executive orders would require state police to seek court orders to keep guns away from people who might pose a threat to themselves or others.

New York is among states that have a so-called “red flag” law. It allows law enforcement officials to petition a court to take away someone’s firearms if they are potentially dangerous because of a mental health problem.

Appearing with the governor Wednesday, the Rev. Al Sharpton said racism and violence pose an “existential threat to this country.”

One of Hochul's executive orders calls for the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services to create a new unit that will be dedicated to preventing domestic terrorism.

The governor also called for New York police to establish a unit to track domestic violent extremism through social media.