Ahmaud Arbery's parents object to DOJ's hate crime plea deal

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — The parents of Ahmaud Arbery are speaking out against a proposed plea deal with their son's killers.

They want a federal judge to reject it and proceed with a hate crimes trial for Travis and Greg McMichael.

They armed themselves and chased the Black man in a pickup truck after spotting him running in their coastal Georgia neighborhood.

There was no mention of a plea deal for William "Roddie" Bryan, who joined the chase and recorded cellphone video of Travis McMichael fatally shooting Arbery.

All three were sentenced to life for murder in state court.

On Monday, an attorney for Arbery's mother says the family plans to oppose it when it goes to the court for consideration Monday, the Associated Press reported.

The news outlet reported that the lawyer said this plea deal would allow the McMichael's to spend the first 30 years of their life sentences in federal prison instead of state prison where conditions are tougher.