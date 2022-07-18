Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

Alligator rescued after being spotted in Virginia pool

alligator-virginia.jpg
Chesapeake Animal Services
alligator-virginia.jpg
Posted at 2:05 PM, Jul 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-18 16:05:15-04

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — An alligator is safe after being found swimming in a Chesapeake, Virginia, homeowner's pool.

According to a Facebook post by Chesapeake Animal Services, Animal Control officers were informed three weeks ago that an alligator from Jack's Jungle had gone missing.

The alligator's owner said they didn't know if it escaped, was stolen, or was let out of its enclosure.

On Friday, a Taft Road resident called dispatch to tell them they found the alligator in their backyard pool.

Animal Control and the alligator's owner worked together to remove the reptile, aptly named "Splash," from the pool.

"See you later, alligator!" Chesapeake Animal Services said in its Facebook post.

He was then taken back home — just a few houses down from the one where he was found swimming.

WTKR first reported this story.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere