Alligators, snakes and sewage reported in Florida flood water

Flood water is dangerous. That's the message from emergency officials across Southwest Florida.

People have posted videos online showing themselves swimming in their house and playing in the water outside.

Officials with Collier County noted why that's so dangerous. They said they've received reports of sewage, alligators and snakes in flood water.

There's also concern the water could be electrified as Hurricane Ian brought down powerlines and knocked out power to millions across the state.

The water may also contain hazardous waste.

Emergency crews are stretched thin already. They are asking people not to put themselves in unnecessary danger.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) warns that contact with flood water can cause wound infection, rashes, gastrointestinal illness and tetanus.

For people who are forced to make contact with flood water, the Centers for Disease Control states that they should wash the area with soap and water as soon as possible. Alcohol-based wipes or sanitizer will also work.

People are also encouraged to wash contaminated clothes in hot water and detergent before reusing them.