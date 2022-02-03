Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Amazon Prime memberships to increase this year

items.[0].image.alt
Steven Senne/AP
FILE - An Amazon logo appears on a delivery van, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston. Amazon is reporting, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, strong fourth-quarter sales and profits even as the online behemoth continues to contend with surging costs tied to a snarled supply chain and labor shortages. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
Results-Amazon
Posted at 4:45 PM, Feb 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-03 18:45:29-05

Amazon will raise the price of its Prime memberships this year.

The company announced Thursday that annual memberships will go from $119 to $139. Monthly memberships will also rise from $12.99 to $14.99. Changes for existing customers will begin after March 25. New customers will see the new prices starting Feb. 18.

The company noted its expanded benefits with Prime including a contract with the NFL which gives it exclusive rights to Thursday Night Football. Amazon said it has also expanded free same-day shipping to more areas.

The company is also trying to offset rising labor and transportation costs.

Amazon reported a profit of $14.32 billion in the last quarter of 2021. The company said for all of 2021, net sales increased 22% to $469.8 billion.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere