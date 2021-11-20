Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

As it goes back into lockdown, Austria plans to mandate COVID-19 vaccine

items.[0].image.alt
Lisa Leutner/AP
People line up for vaccination in front of the St. Stephen's Cathedral in Vienna, Austria, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg says the country will go into a national lockdown to contain a fourth wave of coronavirus cases. Schallenberg said the lockdown will start Monday, Nov.22 and initially last for 10 days. (AP Photo/Lisa Leutner)
Virus Outbreak Austria
Posted at 7:16 PM, Nov 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-19 21:16:45-05

Facing a surge in COVID-19, Austria will institute a nationwide lockdown beginning Monday. It will last for a minimum of 10 days.

Starting Feb 1, Austria plans on mandating the COVID-19 vaccine nationwide, according to CNN. Approximately 66% of the country is fully vaccinated.

Those who don't comply with the mandate could face fines, The Associated Press reports.

"We don't want a fifth wave. We don't want a sixth and seventh wave. We don't want to have this discussion next summer," Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said, according to CNN.

The country reported more than 15,000 new COVID-19 infections on Friday, which is an all-time high for Austria.

CNN reports that Austria is the first country this fall to implement a lockdown.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere