Beloved cartoon series Arthur kicks off final season in February

BOSTON, Mass. — The beloved television show that many of us grew up with for more than two decades is coming to an end.

Arthur has been on the air on PBS since October 7, 1996.

Its final season is scheduled to begin on February 21.

Marc Brown originally came up with the character of Arthur in 1976, during story time with his son.

Brown then went on to write a book.

It wasn’t until the mid-90s that WGBH in Boston decided to draw up and animate tales about the eight-year-old aardvark.

Not only have Arthur and his friends at Lakewood Elementary School made their mark in the memories of American children, but the show’s theme song is also ingrained in the hearts and minds of many.

While new production of the iconic cartoon show is coming to an end, Arthur will continue to entertain children (and nostalgic adults) in different ways.

PBS Kids tells Variety that Arthur will continue to appear in podcasts and video shorts.

All 25 seasons of the show will continue to be available on PBS Kids.

PBS will kick off the final season with a marathon on PBS Kids and the PBS Kids YouTube channel starting February 16.