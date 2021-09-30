Biden can't budge fellow Dems with big overhaul at stake

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden appears unable to strike swift agreement with two wavering Democratic senators over his big $3.5 trillion government overhaul.

That likely means trims for the measure, which will collapse without their support.

Attention is focused on Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona to spell out what size package they can live with.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi indicated she may shelve a Thursday vote on a companion $1 trillion public works bill without movement on Biden's package.

Meanwhile, Congress moved closer to resolving a separate issue over keeping the government funded past Thursday's fiscal yearend.

CNN reports that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer that Democrats reached an agreement with Republicans on a bill that would keep the government funded through early December. A vote is scheduled for Thursday.