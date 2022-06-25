Biden says feds will protect women seeking out-of-state abortions

With abortion set to be banned or severely restricted in many states, jurisdictions where it is legal are welcoming those seeking the procedure.

While it’s unclear to what, if any, extent states will go to punish women leaving their state for an abortion, President Joe Biden said Saturday that his administration is focused on seeing how states implement their restrictions.

“The decision is implemented by states; my administration is going to focus on how they administer it and whether or not they violate other laws by deciding to not let women cross state lines to get public health services,” Biden said before signing a major gun reform package. “We are going to take actions to protect women’s rights and reproductive health.”

Biden’s comments came after the Supreme Court reversed the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling on Friday that made abortion a right.

Biden closed his comments Saturday by saying, “I think the Supreme Court has made some terrible decisions.”

With abortions banned in some states, companies such as Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods have announced plans to reimburse employees for travel costs to seek an abortion.

The ruling could set off a battle between states, even ones run by Republicans.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker issued an order Friday prohibiting any state agency from assisting another state’s investigation into a person or entity for receiving or delivering legal reproductive health services in Massachusetts. Baker’s action is to combat any attempt by states to criminalize those leaving their state to seek abortion services.

As of now, states do not have laws prohibiting women from leaving the state to obtain an abortion.