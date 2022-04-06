Watch
Biden to sign bill to shore up the Postal Service

Nati Harnik/AP
FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2020, photo, mail delivery vehicles are parked outside a post office in Boys Town, Neb. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
Posted at 12:24 PM, Apr 06, 2022
President Joe Biden will sign the Postal Service Reform Act of 2022 on Wednesday.

Congress passed the bill, which requires six-day-a-week mail delivery, in March.

The long-fought postal overhaul has been years in the making.

It comes amid widespread complaints about mail service slowdowns.

Officials have repeatedly warned that without congressional action the Postal Service would run out of cash by 2024.

To improve its finances, the bill would lift unusual budget requirements that have contributed to its red ink. It requires mail carriers to enroll in Medicare when they become eligible. Currently, they receive costly health plans when they retire.

The legislation also eliminates a mandate that forced the agency to pre-fund retiree health benefits, which postal service leaders told Congress was unfair and costly since most government agencies don't have to do that. Those changes are expected to save around $50 billion.

