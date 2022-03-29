Watch
Biden to sign Emmett Till bill, make lynching a hate crime

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP
FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2015 file photo, the grave marker of Emmett Till has a photo of Till and coins placed on it during a gravesite ceremony at the Burr Oak Cemetery marking the 60th anniversary of the murder of Till in Mississippi, in Alsip, Ill. . (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Posted at 10:02 AM, Mar 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-29 12:02:08-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will sign the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act into law on Tuesday. He will be joined by Vice President Kamala Harris at the bill signing.

The legislation will make lynching a federal hate crime.

The Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act was among some 200 bills introduced over the past century that have tried to ban lynching in America.

The bill would make it possible to prosecute as a lynching when a conspiracy to commit a hate crime results in death or serious bodily injury.

It carries a maximum 30-year sentence.

The bill is named after Emmett Till, a Black 14-year-old who was kidnapped, beaten and shot in the head in 1955 for allegedly whistling at a white woman in Mississippi.

