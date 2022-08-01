Biden to speak on operation against al-Qaida in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to address the nation Monday following what the White House says was a "successful" counterterrorism operation on an al-Qaida target in Afghanistan over the weekend.

The White House says there were no civilian casualties.

Tonight at 7:30 PM ET, President Biden will deliver remarks on a successful counterterrorism operation. — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 1, 2022

Biden plans to speak from the balcony of the White House Blue Room as he remains in isolation in the residence while he continues to test positive for COVID-19.

Biden will speak at 7:30 p.m. ET, the White House said.