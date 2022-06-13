Watch
Bitcoin plunges as major crypto lender halts operations

Kin Cheung/AP
FILE - An advertisement of Bitcoin, one of the cryptocurrencies, is displayed on a building in Hong Kong, on Nov. 18, 2021. Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies were collapsing in price Monday, June, 13, 2022 after the major crypto lender Celsius halted all withdrawals citing “extreme market conditions." It is the second collapse of a part of the crypto world in the last two months. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)
Posted at 1:57 PM, Jun 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-13 15:57:02-04

The price of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies had been falling on Monday, after the major crypto lender Celsius halted all withdrawals citing "extreme market conditions."

It is the second collapse of a part of the crypto world in the last two months. The stable coin Terra imploded in early May, erasing tens of billions of dollars worth of value in a matter of hours. Bitcoin was trading at roughly $23,400 on Monday afternoon, down more than 16% in the past day.

Ethereum, another widely-followed cryptocurrency, was down more than 20%.

