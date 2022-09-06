Watch Now
Body found as authorities look for abducted Tennessee teacher

Memphis Police
Posted at 7:46 AM, Sep 06, 2022
Memphis Police said a body was found Monday night as officials continue the search for Eliza Fletcher who was last seen being forced into a vehicle while running last week.

Officials have not said whether the body found was Fletcher’s.

Over the weekend, Memphis Police said that 38-year-old Cleotha Abston was charged in connection to her abduction. He was held on a $500,000 bond. The Commercial Appeal reported that Abston was previously convicted of an abduction. He was released from prison in 2020.

Officials said that Fletcher was out for a run when she was taken into a vehicle around 4:30 a.m. last Friday.

Fletcher is a teacher at St. Mary’s Episcopal School in Memphis.

