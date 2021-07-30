Broadway to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination

NEW YORK, NY — NEW YORK, NY – People who plan on seeing a Broadway show will have to bring proof of vaccination against COVID-19.

The Broadway League made the announcement as the Delta variant spreads rapidly across the U.S. According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the Delta variant appears to be as transmissible as chickenpox.

For those who cannot get a vaccine due to age restrictions, medical condition or religious belief, proof of a negative COVID test will be accepted at Broadway shows.

It’s not just theatergoers who are affected by the change in policy, performers, backstage crew and theater staff will have to abide by the new rules.

People will also have to wear a mask in all 41 Broadway venues unless they are eating or drinking in designated areas.

The Broadway League says theater owners and operators will begin notifying ticket holders for performances through October 31, 2021.