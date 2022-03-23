Watch
California governor signs law that makes abortions cheaper

FILE - California Gov. Gavin Newsom delivers his annual State of the State address in Sacramento, Calif., Tuesday, March 8, 2022. On Tuesday, March 22, 2022, Newsom signed a law that will make abortions cheaper for people on private insurance plans. The new law bans private insurers from charging things like co-pays and deductibles for abortion services starting Jan. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
Posted at 10:29 AM, Mar 23, 2022
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a new law to make abortions cheaper for people on private insurance plans.

The law Newsom signed Tuesday eliminates things like co-pays and deductibles for abortions.

“With this legislation, we’ll help ensure equitable, affordable access to abortion services so that out-of-pocket costs don’t stand in the way of receiving care," Newsom said.

Newsom's office said out-of-pocket costs for an abortion can "exceed a thousand dollars."

This was the first of more than a dozen bills Democrats plan to pass this year expanding and protecting access to abortion.

California and other Democratic-led states are preparing for a potential U.S. Supreme Court ruling this summer that could overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 ruling that banned states from outlawing abortion.

A Washington state law protects people from civil lawsuits while Oregon lawmakers included $15 million in their budget to help people get abortions.

