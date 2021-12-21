Watch
Chicago becomes latest city to require vaccination for indoor settings

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP
FILE - In this Sunday, May 31, 2020 file photo, Northbound Lake Shore Drive sits empty of motorists traveling to downtown Chicago(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)
Posted at 2:31 PM, Dec 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-21 16:31:02-05

Starting Jan. 3, people in Chicago will have to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 to enter certain indoor spaces.

Proof of vaccination will be required at restaurants, fitness centers and indoor entertainment venues, the city's health department said Tuesday. The mandate applies to anyone 5 years and older.

The decision comes as the omicron variant spreads rapidly across the U.S.

President Joe Biden addressed the nation about the variant Tuesday. He said people who have been vaccinated and boosted should have sufficient protection from omicron.

"If you're not fully vaccinated, you have good reason to be concerned," Biden said. "You're at a high risk of getting sick."

Chicago's announcement comes one day after the mayor of Boston said vaccines would be required to enter indoor settings.

New York City and Los Angeles have similar vaccine mandates.

