Closing arguments underway in trial of Jussie Smollett

CHICAGO — Closing arguments are underway in the case against former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett.

Smollett is accused of staging a racist, anti-gay attack against himself in downtown Chicago.

Prosecutor Dan Webb told jurors there's "overwhelming" evidence Smollett lied about the January 2019 attack.

An attorney for Smollett is expected to give a closing argument later Wednesday.

The jury is then expected to deliberate whether Smollett is guilty on six counts of a low-level felony for lying to Chicago police.

During more than eight hours of testimony on Monday and Tuesday, Smollett has repeatedly denied the attack was a fake, telling a prosecutor "there was no hoax on my part" and that two brothers who testified against him are "liars."

The trial stems from Smollett's 2019 report to police in which he claimed to have been the victim of a racist and homophobic attack. He claims he was attacked by two men who used racial slurs, put a noose around his neck and told him that "this is MAGA country."

After an investigation, police said they believed Smollett knew the two attackers and paid them to stage the hate crime. Abimbola Osundairo testified during the trial that Smollett had paid him to carry out the attack.

Smollett faces six counts of disorderly conduct related to filing a false police report. CNN says the charge is punishable by up to three years in prison.