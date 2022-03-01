Coors Light ditching plastic rings on its six-packs

Coors Light has announced its ditching the plastic rings on its six-packs.

In a blog post, the company said they plan to transition away from the six-pack plastic rings by 2025.

They plan to replace them by the end of 2022 with a cardboard wrap that is recyclable and sustainably sourced.

“Our business, and Coors in particular, has a long history of using packaging innovation to protect our environment, and today we are building on that rich legacy,” says Molson Coors CEO Gavin Hattersley. “Just as Coors led the way by pioneering the recyclable aluminum can, Coors Light will lead the way by moving out of single-use plastic rings in North America.”

Molson Coors said all of its 30 brands will eventually use the same packaging.

Coors said the cardboard packaging is already in use in the U.K., where last year it eliminated single-use plastic from its major brands, such as Coors and Carling.