Daily COVID cases in U.S. hit all-time high

The United States recorded a new record high Tuesday, with more than 500,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported, according to Johns Hopkins University.

According to the database, the U.S. recorded 512,553 positive COVID-19 cases, breaking the all-time record of 294,015 that was set on Jan. 8.

CNN and The Washington Post reported that the rapid increase in cases is due to a surge of the omicron variant, with Tuesday marking a seven-day average of 253,245 cases being reported.

Tuesday's report passed the previous 7-day average daily high of 248,209, which was set on Jan. 12, the news outlets reported.

California also set a record Tuesday as they became the first state to record more than 5 million known coronavirus infections.