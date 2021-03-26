Darden Restaurants to raise wages to 'attract and retain the best talent in the industry'

Darden Restaurants announced Thursday that several employees at its restaurants would be getting a raise.

According to a press release, the company said that starting Monday, hourly employees will earn at least $10 an hour, including tips.

The company also announced that beginning January 2022, hourly wages will increase to $11 an hour, and hourly wages will increase to $12 an hour in January 2023.

"Continuing to attract and retain the best talent in the industry will be critical to our success, and this commitment further solidifies our position as the employer of choice in full-service dining," the company said in the statement.

Darden, which also owns several major chains, including Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen and Longhorn Steakhouse, said it'd also invest $17 million for its hourly employees' one-time bonuses.

According to The Associated Press, employees would receive between $100 to $300 depending on the hours each week they worked.