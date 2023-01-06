Delta: Skymiles customers to get free Wi-Fi on many of its US flights

Delta airlines says it will soon provide complementary Wi-Fi on "most" of its flights within the United States beginning in February.

The airline announced on Thursday that over 700 planes will have high-speed internet capability for passengers.

The Satellite-based broadband service will use U.S.-based broadband provider Viasat and will be provided by T-Mobile. Delta says it wants to expand the free service on international routes and "Delta Connection" flights by the end of next year.

JetBlue Airways already provides free Wi-Fi service to its passengers.

The announcement was made at CES 2023 in Las Vegas.

Customers will need to have an account with Delta's SkyMiles frequent-flyer program to use the Wi-Fi service. The program is free to join.