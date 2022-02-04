Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Delta wants unruly passengers placed on no-fly list

items.[0].image.alt
Charlie Riedel/AP
FILE - A passenger wears a face mask to help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus as he waits for a Delta Airlines flight at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta on Feb. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Delta Travel Vouchers
Posted at 2:27 PM, Feb 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-04 16:27:54-05

Delta's CEO has reportedly asked the federal government to place unruly passengers on the no-fly list.

NBC News reports that Delta CEO Ed Bastian wrote a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland that says federal action is needed to deal with the rise in unruly passengers.

According to the FAA, reports of unruly passengers dramatically increased during the pandemic. In 2021, there were nearly 6,000 reports of unruly passengers.

According to NBC News, Bastian has asked Garland to ban people from traveling on commercial flights if they are convicted of "an on-board disruption."

Reuters and NBC News report that the Justice Department has not commented on the request.

In January 2021, the FAA instituted a zero-tolerance policy for unruly passengers. The cases are no longer met with warning or counseling, according to the FAA.

"The agency will pursue legal enforcement action against any passenger who assaults, threatens, intimidates, or interferes with airline crew members," the FAA states.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere