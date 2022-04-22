Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Deputies: Florida bride, caterer served marijuana-laced food

Wedding reception
STORYBLOCKS ENTERPRISE
FILE: Bride and groom are at the wedding reception
Wedding reception
Posted at 9:24 AM, Apr 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-22 11:24:37-04

LONGWOOD, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a 42-year-old Florida bride and her 31-year-old caterer served food laced with marijuana to unsuspecting guests at a wedding reception.

Seminole County Sheriff's officials say the women were arrested earlier this week following an investigation into the Feb. 19 event at a Longwood clubhouse.

Several people who said they felt “stoned” were taken to the hospital for treatment.

"I thought I was having a heart attack. My heart was racing and before I went to bed that night, I actually slept in my car right on-site,” a wedding guest told Orlando TV station WESH.

Investigators say several people tested positive for THC, the psychoactive compound in marijuana.

A detective wrote in the report that guests said they had not been warned about the laced food.

Samples of food, including chocolate-covered strawberries and lasagna, later tested positive for THC.

The bride and the caterer have not commented on the allegations.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere