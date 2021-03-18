Menu

Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Divided House OKs Dems' bill helping Dreamer immigrants

items.[0].image.alt
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., holds a news conference on the day after violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Congress, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Nancy Pelosi
Posted at 4:10 PM, Mar 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-18 18:10:28-04

The House has voted to open a gateway to citizenship for young Dreamers and other immigrants who have fled war or natural disasters abroad. Thursday's vote gives Democrats a win in the year’s first vote on immigration.

The issue faces a steep uphill climb in the Senate because Republicans are demanding that immigration bills contain steps to toughen border security.

The bill offers legal status to around 2 million Dreamers who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children, and to others. Passage seems imminent on a second bill offering legal status to 1 million immigrant farm workers.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere