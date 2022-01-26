DOJ reportedly investigating fake elector certifications from 2020 presidential election

Prosecutors at the Department of Justice (DOJ) are reportedly investigating fake Electoral College certifications that declared former President Donald Trump the winner of certain battleground states, CNN reported.

Last week, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel asked the DOJ to open a criminal investigation into 16 Republicans who allegedly submitted false certificates. She stated they were claiming to be the state’s presidential electors despite Joe Biden’s victory, according to The Associated Press.

Following the election, Trump repeated baseless claims that he won. He also encouraged Vice President Mike Pence to throw out Electoral College votes.

While the votes were being counted on January 6, 2021, Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol, forcing the count to be paused.

Once the building was secured, the count continued and Biden was officially declared the winner of the 2020 presidential election.

A congressional committee has been formed to investigate the attacks on Jan. 6.

CNN reports that the committee is investigating whether the fake electors were part of a broader conspiracy or if there was involvement from the Trump White House.