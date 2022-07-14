Donald Trump announces death of first wife Ivana Trump

Former President Donald Trump announced his first wife, Ivana, has died.

"She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life," Trump said on Truth Social.

According to the ABC affiliate in New York, police responded to Ivana's Manhattan home after getting a call about a person in cardiac arrest. By the time they arrived, she was reportedly dead. The 73-year-old's death is not considered suspicious, the station reports.

Ivana married Donald in 1977. They had three children together: Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric.

The couple divorced in 1992.