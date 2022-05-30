DUI arrest of Pelosi's husband came after California crash

NAPA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say the weekend arrest of Paul Pelosi, the husband of U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, on suspicion of DUI came after a minor two-vehicle crash with no injuries in California's wine country.

California Highway Patrol said the 82-year-old was driving a 2021 Porsche when it was hit by a 2014 Jeep just before midnight Saturday near Yountville.

The driver of the Jeep was not arrested.

Records show Paul Pelosi was taken into custody late Saturday in Napa County and released early Sunday on $5,000 bail.

Police say he could face charges including driving under the influence.

A spokesperson for Nancy Pelosi says she will not comment on the matter because it is private.

Nancy Pelosi on Sunday delivered the commencement address at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island. Paul and Nancy Pelosi have been married since 1963.