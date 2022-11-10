Watch Now
Elon Musk ends remote work for Twitter employees

Jeff Chiu/AP
Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Posted at 12:30 PM, Nov 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-10 14:30:24-05

Elon Musk, the new owner of Twitter, is reportedly suspending the company's work-from-home policy, which was implemented during the height of the pandemic.

According to The Verge, which obtained a copy of the email, employees are required to work in the office for a minimum of 40 hours a week. Remote work would only be allowed on a case-by-case basis, The Verge reports.

Elon Musk's $44 billion purchase of Twitter has been anything but smooth sailing. He has gotten into numerous spats over a plan to charge $8 for a subscription service that will provide users with a blue verification checkmark. Critics have claimed that anyone can buy an account for $8 and pose as someone else.

In the email to employees, Musk said Twitter may not survive without "significant subscription revenue."

He warned that the "economic picture ahead is dire" for a company like Twitter.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, announced this week that it was laying off 11,000 people as it deals with slowing revenue.

