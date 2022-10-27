Elon Musk sends message to advertisers ahead of Twitter purchase

Elon Musk posted a message to advertisers as he closes in on acquiring Twitter.

The message details why Musk is purchasing the social media site and how advertisers can help make the experience for users even better.

"The reason I acquired Twitter is because it is important to the future of civilization to have a common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner, without resorting to violence," Musk wrote.

He added that he doesn't want Twitter to be a place where people who disagree spread hate.

"Twitter obvioously cannot become a free-for-all hellscape, where anything can be said with no consequences," Musk added.

Going forward, Musk said advertisers should create "relevant" content that can delight, entertain and inform users.

"Low relevancy ads are spam, but highly relevant ads are actual content," Musk said.

Musk is purchasing Twitter for $44 billion. He has until Friday to close the deal.