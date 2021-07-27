FAA changes its definition of astronaut on same day Bezos launched into space

Billionaires Jeff Bezos and Sir Richard Branson will not be officially recognized as astronauts even though they just traveled to space.

The Federal Aviation Administration recently altered its rules for its Commerical Space Astronaut Wings Program.

Before they'd award Commercial Space Astronaut Wings badge to those who commanded, piloted, or worked on privately funded spacecraft, USA Today reported.

But now they'll award those who've demonstrated activities during a flight that was essential to public safety or contributed to human space flight safety, the agency said.

The change was issued on July 20, the same day Bezos and his company Blue Origin launched into space.