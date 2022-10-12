FDA authorizes omicron-targeting COVID-19 booster for younger kids

The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday authorized the bivalent COVID-19 booster shot for younger children.

The bivalent vaccine targets the omicron variant, which continues to be the dominant strain across the U.S.

The authorizations are different for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

The Pfizer booster can be administered at least two months following completion of the primary vaccine series in children five years and older.

Moderna's booster is authorized for children six years and older.

“Since children have gone back to school in person and people are resuming pre-pandemic behaviors and activities, there is the potential for increased risk of exposure to the virus that causes COVID-19. Vaccination remains the most effective measure to prevent the severe consequences of COVID-19, including hospitalization and death,” said Dr. Peter Marks.

Just over 30% of children as young as five have completed their primary vaccine series, the CDC reports.

Wednesday's authorization comes about three months after the FDA authorized the bivalent booster for people for adults.