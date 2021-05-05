Federal safety agency issues another Peloton treadmills recall, this one about touchscreen concerns

Just a few weeks after a government safety agency issued an “urgent warning” and recall for certain Peloton Tread+ treadmills, another recall has been issued for the company’s treadmills for another safety concern.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission issued the recall Wednesday morning for Peloton’s Tread treadmills, model TR02, saying the “touchscreen on the treadmill can detach and fall, posing a risk of injury to consumers.”

There have been more than a dozen reports of the touchscreens become loose, and six reports of the screens detaching and falling. The CPSC says no injuries have been reported in the U.S. In Canada and the United Kingdom, there have been reports of minor bruises and cuts.

Consumers with this model of Peloton’s treadmill are asked to stop using them immediately and contact the company for a full refund. Peloton is offering people who do not want a refund to get a free inspection and repair to secure the touchscreen.

Last month, the CPSC issued a recall for the Tread+ after it became aware of 39 accidents involving the treadmill model, including the death of a child and "multiple reports of children becoming entrapped, pinned, and pulled under the rear roller of the product.”

At the time, the CPSC urged owners with children or pets at home to stop using the product immediately.