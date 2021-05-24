Five crew members disembark U.S.-bound Royal Caribbean ship after some test positive for COVID

Royal Caribbean said several crew members on the Odyssey of the Seas tested positive for COVID-19.

According to USA Today, five crew members disembarked at Mallorca's Port of Palma in Spain.

Royal Caribbean spokesperson Lyan Sierra-Caro told E.W. Scripps in a statement that the ship is currently making its way to the United States.

The ship is carrying 1,400 crew members, USA Today reported. Sierra-Caro told E.W. Scripps that there are no passengers on board the vessel.

"Earlier this week, four crew members were identified after a positive test; they were immediately quarantined," Sierra-Caro said in a statement.

Sierra-Caro added that another crew member's test results were inconclusive.

"We have worked with local health authorities to safely disembark these crew members and oversee any medical care they need," Sierra-Caro said.

According to USA Today, all five crew members were reportedly asymptomatic.

As of Monday afternoon, no additional positive cases were onboard.

As part of the Royal Caribbean's COVID-19 protocol, all crew members must receive a negative PCR test before boarding.

Once on the ship, everyone undergoes ongoing testing.

"This process allows us to detect any possible COVID-19 cases and take the necessary measures to contain the spread of the virus," Sierra-Caro said.