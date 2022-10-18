Watch Now
Florida 3-year-old goes after viral for friendship with creepy doll

WESH via CNN Newsource
A little girl in Florida is best friends with a creepy doll.

"I love her so much," 3-year-old Briar Beard told WESH.

It was love at first sight for the toddler when she spotted the doll at a Spirit Halloween store, her mother, Brittany Beard, told WESH.

People reported that "Creepy Chloe," as her mother called it in a now-viral Facebook post, has a cracked face, red light-up eyes, and a demonic laugh.

"It's terrifying," Brittany Beard told the news outlet.

The media outlets reported that Briar took the doll to Disney World, where the two became a hit.

According to the outlets, the mom described the family receiving special treatment, including a special cupcake and a backstage tour of the Haunted Mansion.

The 3-year-old also received a special photoshoot, People reported.

In the Facebook post, Brittany Beard said the experience had taught her a valuable lesson, stating that "when your 3-year-old throws a fit over absolutely needing a super creepy Halloween doll… buy the doll," the outlets reported.

